"Game of Thrones" prequel filming begins
June 19, 2019 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world of Westeros is back in the spotlight as filming for the "Game of Thrones" prequel is underway -- and in a location fans know very well, CNN reports.
Film production for the untitled show has begun in Northern Ireland, according to the Belfast Telegraph. The local media outlet reports that shooting sites across the province of Belfast were being set up last week.
HBO has ye to comment on the issue.
The HBO drama has filmed in parts of Northern Ireland for scenes before, including the Red Wedding and the Battle of the Bastards.
The final episode of "Thrones" brought in a series record of 19.3 million viewers.
HBO previously said Naomi Watts will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret" in the project from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.
The series will be set thousands of years before the events already seen in the "Thrones" series. It will follow the world's "descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," a description read.
Top stories
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
Latest news
Only one in five women aware of alcohol's role in breast cancer risk Cutting down on alcohol was one of the best things women could do to reduce their breast cancer risk.
Armenia will soon start producing gold bars “We will also get to buy gold in our national currency, as foreign currency poses risks,” Artur Javadyan said.
Worldwide displacement tops 70 million: UN Data from the Global Trends report shows that almost 70.8 million people are now forcibly displaced.
Iran "won't give Europe more time to shield it against U.S. sanctions" Iran said it won’t give European powers any more time to prevent this move by protecting Tehran from U.S. sanctions.