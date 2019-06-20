Iran says Revolutionary Guard shot down U.S. drone
June 20, 2019 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard force said Thursday, June 20 it shot down a U.S. "spy drone" over its territory, Iranian state television reported, according to Al Jazeera.
An anonymous U.S. official later told news agencies an American naval drone was downed over international airspace.
"The U.S.-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down" in the country's southern coastal province of Hormozgan, the Revolutionary Guard was quoted as saying by the English-language Press TV.
"It was shot down when it entered Iran's airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in the south," the force's website said.
State television did not provide images of the aircraft.
The U.S. military initially denied the report.
"There was no drone over Iranian territory," Navy Captain Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, told The Associated Press. He declined further comment.
However an American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, later said a U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone was brought down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.
No further details were immediately available, including the time of the shootdown.
Top stories
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Bernard Arnault's will contribute 200 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after it was gutted by fire.
Partner news
Latest news
Five deer born at Yerevan Zoological Garden “The zoological garden has new residents, four European and one spotted deer were born,” a message reads.
Lack of sleep "linked to mental health problems for college students" With each night of insufficient sleep, the risk of mental health symptoms increased by roughly 20%.
Ameriabank, Zangi team up to offer free calls from any part of the globe Customers of Ameriabank can now use Zangi messenger to reach the bank from any point in the world free of charge.
Your nose knows when it comes to stronger memories Memories are stronger when the original experiences are accompanied by unpleasant odors, a team of researchers has found.