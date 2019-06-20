Ameriabank, Zangi team up to offer free calls from any part of the globe

PanARMENIAN.Net - Customers of Ameriabank can now use Zangi messenger to reach the bank from any point in the world free of charge, regardless of the mobile operator, roaming availability, just having access to the Internet.

To use the service, you just need to download the Zangi app and activate the service by selecting your preferred means of communication with Ameriabank: you can call the bank's Call Center, send a message to the bank's official Facebook page, or to the Live Chat on the bank's website.

By activating the service, you can then call the bank's short number 4521 and follow the instructions of the autoresponder.

According to Shavarsh Voskanyan, Head of IT and Automation Division at Ameriabank, the bank regularly improves customer service.

He said they discussed for two years how the bank can become more accessible for customers through mobile banking.

“Since Viber and WhatsApp in Armenia are popular, we first though to cooperate with these companies, but it turned out that there is no such integration in their business model, which means they can not be integrated into the Ameriabank contact center's automated system,” Voskanyan said

“But the plan was plausible with Zangi as they did have the appropriate tools."

Among Zangi’s advantages Voskanyan singled out the security, as the service only transfers data but never stores it in the server.

He said the new free call feature, especially during the holiday season, will allow customers outside the country to contact the bank and get answers to their questions or make transactions via the mobile banking service.

Zangi CEO Vahram Martirosyan said the app has important competitive advantages.

“For the bank's customers, the most important part is perhaps data security. Zangi is safe because it uses some of the newest security systems. Firstly, the end-to-end encryption is used for transferring data without storing message history on our server,” Martirosyan said.

He maintained that the application is easy to integrate into a company's internal telephone system, providing both outgoing and incoming calls from the messenger to the phone system and vice versa.

Ameriabank's call center is available 24/7.