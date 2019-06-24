Armenia Foreign Minister traveling to Geneva

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is traveling to Geneva on June 24-25 to participate in the 41st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

An event titled "Armenia. A Year of Democratic Transitions" and an exhibition dedicated to the "velvet revoluion" will open on the sidelines of the event.

Also, Mnatsakanyan is set to meet a number of officials in the Swiss capital.