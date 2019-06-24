Armenia is the fifth country by number of migrants in Russia
June 24, 2019 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Мore than 565,000 migrants traveled to Russia in 2018, 90% of whom came from the CIS countries, a report prepared by the NAFI Research Center and based on data from Russian Federal State Statistics Service (also known as Rosstat) reveals.
Armenia ranks fifth by the number of migrants in Russia. Throughout 2018, 48,400 migrants traveled to the country from Armenia - down by 0.97% against the previous year - reports Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
Ukraine still leads the ranking as every fourth migrant (24%) comes from the Eastern European country. At the same time, the influx of people from Ukraine to the Russian Federation decreased by 8.3% in 2018. The second place is taken by Kazakhstan with 72,100 migrants (up by 0.6%). Tajikistan follows next with 67,900 (up by 7%), and the fourth spot is taken by Uzbekistan with 55,300 people (down by 13.6%).
In terms of growth, the inflow to Russia from Turkmenistan increased the most - by 20.3%. But in absolute figures the stream of migrants from the country is small - 10,500 people in 2018.
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
