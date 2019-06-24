// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis

Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
June 24, 2019 - 13:08 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Armenian air companies - Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European - have expressed readiness to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia, adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia Hakob Chagharyan said in a Facebook post.

"Immediately after the publication of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the termination of direct flights to Georgia from July 8, I appealed to all Armenian airlines to clarify their willingness to team up for securing passenger traffic between Russia and Georgia," Chagharyan said.

The three carriers will contribute 5 aircraft, whose number may increase by 2 more.

Putin signed a decree banning Russian airlines from flying to Georgia from July 8 in response to anti-Moscow rallies in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The protests broke out after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament from the speaker's seat earlier this week, a hugely sensitive move for two countries whose relations remain tense after a brief war in 2008.

Related links:
Hakob Chagharyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Azerbaijan's drills Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
Azerbaijan is holding major military drills on March 11-15 but has not notified the OSCE of such plans.
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leaderPashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan said the contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been informal.
Pashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phonePashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phone
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Pashinyan: Operative connection was established between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Archive for June 24, 2019
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Just one glass of wine may impair sense of control, study says The study, published in the journal Addiction Biology, is the first to test the effect of alcohol on sense of agency.
Exercise important for lung cancer surgery recovery Lung cancer patients who exercised after the surgery to remove their tumour experienced better fitness levels.
State lawmaker with Armenian roots running for Senate Sara Gideon has jumped into the Senate race, joining two other Democrats in their quest to unseat Republican Susan Collins.
Armenia FM raises Karabakh peace in UN Human Rights Council "The key to resolution and lasting peace is the recognition of the rights of the people of Karabakh," Mnatsakanyan said.