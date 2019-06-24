Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Armenian air companies - Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European - have expressed readiness to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia, adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia Hakob Chagharyan said in a Facebook post.

"Immediately after the publication of a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the termination of direct flights to Georgia from July 8, I appealed to all Armenian airlines to clarify their willingness to team up for securing passenger traffic between Russia and Georgia," Chagharyan said.

The three carriers will contribute 5 aircraft, whose number may increase by 2 more.

Putin signed a decree banning Russian airlines from flying to Georgia from July 8 in response to anti-Moscow rallies in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The protests broke out after a Russian lawmaker addressed parliament from the speaker's seat earlier this week, a hugely sensitive move for two countries whose relations remain tense after a brief war in 2008.