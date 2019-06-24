IBM representatives visit Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pascale Xelot, Director for Developer Ecosystems & Startups of Europe at IBM, and Clemence Lebrun, Cloud Developer Advocate of Europe, paid a visit to Armenia on Jun 20-22.

The two managed to hold 1-on-1 meetups with Open Government Data Hackathon winners and Climate Change Tech Accelerator’s ventures, a community meetup with Armenian startup ecosystem representatives, a meeting with the representatives of IT Ministry of Armenia, visited Engineering City and finally held talks during BarCamp EVN19 about business and cloud innovation.

During the meetings, the IBM representatives learnt more about the solutions of the ventures, guided them to better implementations and most importantly suggested IBM technologies/resources for successful execution of projects.

In the course of the community meetup, they discussed business trends in the current world and the vision of IBM on technological advancements.

The meeting with IT Ministry representatives consisted of a discussion on the current IT sphere developments and paths in Armenia specifically.

During the visit to Engineering City, Pascal and Clemence got acquainted with the platform where engineering, science and education are tackling the advanced engineering challenges.