IBM representatives visit Armenia
June 24, 2019 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pascale Xelot, Director for Developer Ecosystems & Startups of Europe at IBM, and Clemence Lebrun, Cloud Developer Advocate of Europe, paid a visit to Armenia on Jun 20-22.
The two managed to hold 1-on-1 meetups with Open Government Data Hackathon winners and Climate Change Tech Accelerator’s ventures, a community meetup with Armenian startup ecosystem representatives, a meeting with the representatives of IT Ministry of Armenia, visited Engineering City and finally held talks during BarCamp EVN19 about business and cloud innovation.
During the meetings, the IBM representatives learnt more about the solutions of the ventures, guided them to better implementations and most importantly suggested IBM technologies/resources for successful execution of projects.
In the course of the community meetup, they discussed business trends in the current world and the vision of IBM on technological advancements.
The meeting with IT Ministry representatives consisted of a discussion on the current IT sphere developments and paths in Armenia specifically.
During the visit to Engineering City, Pascal and Clemence got acquainted with the platform where engineering, science and education are tackling the advanced engineering challenges.
Top stories
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
Partner news
Latest news
Just one glass of wine may impair sense of control, study says The study, published in the journal Addiction Biology, is the first to test the effect of alcohol on sense of agency.
Exercise important for lung cancer surgery recovery Lung cancer patients who exercised after the surgery to remove their tumour experienced better fitness levels.
State lawmaker with Armenian roots running for Senate Sara Gideon has jumped into the Senate race, joining two other Democrats in their quest to unseat Republican Susan Collins.
Armenia FM raises Karabakh peace in UN Human Rights Council "The key to resolution and lasting peace is the recognition of the rights of the people of Karabakh," Mnatsakanyan said.