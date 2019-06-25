Armenia’s Diaspora Commissioner seeks to mobilize connections in U.S.
June 25, 2019 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan has said that he has “good connections” in the United States which he needs to mobilize for the benefit of Armenia.
Sinanyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening of a park dedicated to La Francophonie and a family sports complex in the town Masis.
The High Commissioner said he has lived in the U.S. for 31 years and must mobilize all his connections.
“The situation has changed, we must be able to unite everyone, Diasporans are in great mood,” Sinanyan said.
A lot of people, he said, have already moved their property to Armenia, though the media doesn’t necessarily know about such cases.
Sinanyan revealed that he is first going to work with the Armenian community in Russia, citing it as the biggest outside the country.
