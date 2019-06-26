Airbnb unveils $1,000+ per night luxury rental tier
June 26, 2019 - 12:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Penthouses and chateaux are a far cry from the sofas and spare rooms that launched vacation rental behemoth Airbnb.
Eleven years after Airbnb founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia invited renters to sleep on air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb has launched an exponentially more luxurious tier of rental properties with Airbnb Luxe, says CNN.
The 2,000 newly listed properties were drawn from Luxury Retreats, a separate rental site acquired by Airbnb in 2017. That site continues to operate independently, with a total of 5,000 luxury listings around the world.
Airbnb Luxe marks a shift in strategy for the company, which had originally intended to spin the luxury properties into a brand called Beyond by Airbnb.
"After introducing Beyond last year, we took a step back to really think about the right brand approach," Airbnb spokeswoman Maria Rodriguez said.
"And the truth is that we already had a great luxury brand in Luxury Retreats and the Airbnb brand itself is incredibly strong; it's one of our real differentiators. So we made the decision not to introduce a new brand in Beyond."
The new Luxe tier, which pairs luxurious homes and "trip designers" who can arrange experiences and services tailored to guests' desires, is essentially the revised Beyond concept.
Luxe homes have passed a 300-point inspection to qualify for the tier, Rodriguez says, and they average nightly rates of $1,500 to $2,000.
Plus-level homes may have hosts present and could still be spare rooms in a larger house, according to Rodriguez. No hosts are present in Luxe-level offerings, which are often multi-story mansions or impressive urban pieds-à-terre.
For ultimate exclusivity, there's a private island in French Polynesia, Nukutepipi, that can accommodate 52 guests in its 21 bedrooms and whopping 25 baths. That'll run you about $150,000 a night. Without an air mattress in sight.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian libraries sending books, magazines to Library of Congress "The U.S. Embassy is proud to facilitate all kinds of unique cultural exchanges with Armenia," it said.
George Martin says "Chernobyl" should win a truckload of Emmys If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood,” Martin wrote on Twitter.
Armenia, Russia sign deal to supply nuclear fuel to Metsamor NPP Amendments to the base contract will ensure that all the Armenian NPP will be provided with fresh nuclear fuel.
IVF in older women linked to higher breast cancer risk: study Giving birth after assisted reproduction aged 40-plus is linked to a 65% higher chance of breast cancer diagnosis.