Armenian libraries sending books, magazines to Library of Congress
June 26, 2019 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the past two years, Armenian academic libraries – including the National Library of Armenia, the Fundamental Library of NAS of Armenia and the Yerevan State University Library – have sent around 540 Armenian books, DVDs, and magazines to the Library of Congress, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a Facebook post.
In return, Armenian libraries can receive books from the Library of Congress exchange database," the Embassy said.
"The U.S. Embassy is proud to facilitate all kinds of unique cultural exchanges with Armenia," it said.
"For example, since 2005 our American Center has facilitated a book exchange program between Armenian libraries and the The Library of Congress.
"Over the years, we have sent more than 3740 Armenian titles to enrich the Library’s Armenian research collection."
