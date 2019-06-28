U.S. threatens to impose sanctions against Turkey over S-400 deal
June 28, 2019 - 14:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will be sanctioned if it goes forward with the purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Wednesday, June 26 following a NATO defense ministerial, Deutsche Welle reports.
"Turkey has been a longstanding and trusted partner and ally for many, many years," Esper said. "The pursuit of the S-400 undermines that."
For months, US officials have urged Turkey to scrap its deal to acquire the Russian-made aerial missile defense system and buy the American-made Patriot system. Esper said Turkey would be dropped from the F-35 fighter jet program if it went ahead with the deal.
Turkey has refused to bow down to U.S. pressure, saying the deal for the S-400s has been completed. Deliveries are expected in July.
Read more: Is NATO's future at risk over U.S.-Turkey rift?
'Imposing sanctions on each other'
Before leaving to Japan for a G20 summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan warned Washington against imposing sanctions on a fellow NATO ally.
"If NATO allies are now imposing sanctions on each other, I don't know anything about that," Erdogan said. "These are not impressions I got from the talks I have had with Mr. Trump until now."
Erdogan is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday. The acquisition of Russian-made military hardware is likely to be a contentious subject for the two.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, Azerbaijan swap prisoners The International Committee of the Red Cross has facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
New study claims social media can improve your mental health Facebook is just a scapegoat for societal woes and may improve your mental health, according a to new study.
Armenia confirms commitment to carry out tasks within NATO mission The Armenian Minister of Defense confirmed the country's commitment to carry out tasks within the mission.
Canadian warship gets "warm welcome" from Chinese fighter jets Two Chinese fighter jets buzzed a Canadian warship in the East China Sea in what Chinese media called a "warm welcome."