90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
June 29, 2019 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 600 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 23 to 29, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Top stories
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Her amendment, co-sponsored by Reps. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA), was adopted by a vote of 268 to 152.
Yerevan welcomes the int'l reaction against denialist remarks by Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Armenian Genocide, said Naghdalyan.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
[UPDATED] S̶a̶u̶d̶i̶ ̶A̶r̶a̶b̶i̶a̶ ̶w̶i̶l̶l̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶n̶c̶i̶a̶l̶l̶y̶ ̶s̶p̶o̶n̶s̶o̶r̶ ̶A̶r̶m̶e̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶G̶e̶n̶o̶c̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶s̶o̶l̶u̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶i̶n̶ ̶U̶.̶S̶.̶
Latest news
Study examines how human brain "sees" world A new Brain and Mind Institute study is offering insights into how the our brains process a world.
U.S. sends F-22 fighters to Middle East A statement and photos from US Air Forces Central Command said the stealth jets arrived at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough" Scientists have discovered a "critical breakthrough" in the treatment for baldness after creating natural-looking hair from stem cells.
Diabetes drug could be the key to aggressive breast cancer The diabetes drug metformin changes stem cancer cells in a way that makes them easier to target with a new form of treatment.