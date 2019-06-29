// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

June 29, 2019 - 14:20 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 600 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 23 to 29, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

