Armenia wins 5 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze medals at European Games

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia won five gold, three silver and three bronze medals at the European Games Minsk 2019 which wrapped in the Dinamo Stadium on Sunday, June 30 evening.

The Armenian team was the eleventh overall. Belarusian athletes demonstrated great results snatching 69 medals, including 24 golds, but Russia took the first place in the medal standings with 109 medals..

Armenian sambo fighter Tigran Kirakosyan (52kg weight category), Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg), boxers Artur Hovhannisyan (49kg) and Hovhannes Bachkov (64kg), and gymnast Artur Davtyan (vault) became champions in the Games.

Silver medals were awarded to sambo fighter Davit Grigoryan (82kg), Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77kg) and gymnast Vahagn Davtyan (rings).

Sambo fighter Arsen Ghazaryan (74kg) and boxers Karen Tonakanyan (60kg) and Gor Nersesyan (81kg) took a bronze medal each.

The large-scale sport festival gathered athletes from 50 European countries and regions. 200 sets of awards were played in 15 sports.