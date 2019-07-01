Erdogan opens Ara Guler photo show in Japan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, June 30 opened a photo exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Guler at 800-year-old Tofukuji temple in Kyoto, Japan, Anadolu Agency reports.

“God willing, we will organize more events that will further boost the ancient friendship of the people of Turkey and Japan throughout the year,” Erdogan said, urging both communities to benefit from one another’s historical, cultural and social perspectives.

Turkish president and first lady, Emine Erdogan, were accompanied by Japanese Princess Akiko of Mikasa.

In Japan, 2019 is celebrated as Year of Turkish Culture and Turkey has dispatched ancient Ottoman-themed artifacts to be exhibited in a display titled “Treasures and Tradition of Tulip in Ottoman Empire”, which has drawn more than 170,000 visitors so far.

Following successful runs in London and Paris, Guler's works will be exhibited in Japan from June 30 to July 10.

Curated by the Turkish Presidency, the exhibit includes Guler’s iconic photos and portraits of legendary Turkish writer Yasar Kemal and famous folk musician and poet Asik Veysel, as well as international figures such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Brigitte Bardot, and Sophia Loren.

After Japan, the exhibit will proceed to the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City at the end of September, coinciding with the UN General Assembly.