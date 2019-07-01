George RR Martin not happy with "toxic and mad" GoT fandom

PanARMENIAN.Net - The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" left many fans so angry they created a petition to re-do it, and creator George RR Martin has finally spoken out.

Martin, who wrote the original books the series is based on, has revealed that he’s a bit annoyed by all the negativity around the final season, and has basically told fans to calm their hype on the toxicity.

Speaking on the podcast Maltin On Movies, he said: "The internet is toxic in a way that the old fanzine culture and fandoms – comic fans, science fiction fans in those days – was not."

"There were disagreements," he went on to say.

"There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet."

Game of Thrones fans were furious about the direction the final season was going in, with a Change.org petition to remake Game of Thrones Season 8 with competent writers’ drawing over one million signatures.

Though fans were wildly divided over the show’s finale, a GoT prequel with a working title of Bloodmoon is in the works