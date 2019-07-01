Elon Musk predicts electric planes could be feasible within five years
July 1, 2019 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The electric jet could be feasible in just five years’ time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted over the weekend. The electric car entrepreneur, who has expressed interest in helping jets ditch the kerosene, claims batteries will be able to support the giant flying machines within the next five years, Inverse says.
The declaration came after a series of posts on Twitter, sparked by video game streamer “Ninja” asking Musk about whether a plane could fly off a battery.
“Yes, but still a bit too limited on range,” Musk responded. “That will change in coming years as battery energy density improves.”
It’s an invention that could dramatically boost the fight against climate change. The aviation industry accounts for around two percent of global emissions. That’s a fraction of the 16.5 percent of emissions that come from road transport. It would mean that if it joined the electric jet race, Tesla’s combined efforts could reduce a staggering 20 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.
Similar to cars, switching to electric jets would give big benefits in the overall goal of moving to renewables. It paves the way for energy to come from all manner of sources, including zero-emissions sources like solar, wind and hydroelectricity. Smaller planes like Siemens and Lilium have shown that an electric plane can make sense on a small scale.
A plane could plug in at the airport, charge up ready for the next flight and take off. It could work with solar panels like the ones at Madrid and Barcelona Airport, and a high-powered charger could enable fast turnaround times. Jet-sized Tesla supercharger, anyone?
Top stories
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
The Armenian capital of Yerevan has been named one of 25 up-and-coming startup cities projected to grow into the hubs of the future
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian vows to rename "Kimono" shapewear range Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is renaming her shapewear company after backlash for calling it "Kimono".
Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Trudeau on Canada Day Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on Canada Day.
Secondhand effects of drinking stressed in new study There is "considerable risk for women from heavy, often male, drinkers in the household and, for men, from drinkers outside their family."
Sweden bans outdoor smoking in certain places The ban means smoking in outdoor sections of restaurants and entrances to designated booths for smokers is prohibited.