Kim Kardashian vows to rename "Kimono" shapewear range
July 1, 2019 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is renaming her shapewear company after backlash for calling it "Kimono", Metro says.
Last week, the 38-year-old launched a brand new shapewear company, which instantly had fans including Chrissy Teigen throwing their money at it.
However, Kim naming her range of sucky-in knickers ‘Kimono’ was deemed cultural appropriation, thanks to her choosing the name of a traditional Japanese garment.
Now, in a move we didn’t see coming, the star has apologised and vowed to rename the range.
The mum-of-four tweeted: "Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public.
"I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.
"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."
Kim had previously filed trademarks for Kimono, Kimono Body, Kimono Intimates and Kimono World. The applications which are awaiting review target clothing (shapewear, lingerie, T-shirts) and products made of leather or imitation leather (handbags, wallets, dog harnesses, whips – yes, whips).
