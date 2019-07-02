Armenia PM meets Glendale Mayor in Yerevan
July 2, 2019 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, July 1 hosted Mayor of Glendale Ara Najarian, his office reveals.
Pashinyan said new opportunities have now been created for establishing closer ties with the Diaspora amid the ongoing political changes in our country.
According to him, Armenia needs to further strengthen its relationships with the Diaspora, and Glendale should become a major center to promote that process.
In turn, Najaryan noted that the Diaspora is enthusiastic about the idea of New Armenia. The Mayor of Glendale stressed that the recent changes have resulted in better conditions for Diaspora-based Armenians to live and do business in the Homeland.
The Mayor said the Diaspora trusts the Government of Armenia and is pleased to see Armenia in safe hands. In this context, he welcomed the appointment of Zareh Sinanyan as Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.
Pashinyan and Najarian discussed issues related to the future of Armenia, the Government’s objectives and the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations.
