Kaley Cuoco working on TV adaptation of Chris Bohjalian novel
July 3, 2019 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian will be "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco’s next project since the beloved TV show ended months ago, EW reports.
Cuoco is sticking with Warner Bros. for her upcoming projects which now include an hourlong series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service.
Her new project is based on Bohjalian’s 2018 novel about a flight attendant who wakes up hungover next to a dead body, and doesn’t know if she’s the killer.
Cuoco will executive-produce the thriller series with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. Steve Yockey (Supernatural) will be writing the adaptation.
The show’s pickup was announced by Warner Bros Television Group alongside the news that Cuoco’s company Yes, Norman Productions, signed a new overall deal with them. The deal also has a talent holding provision for other WBTV shows the company is developing with Cuoco in mind. Cuoco joked, “They’re stuck with me now!”
In addition to The Flight Attendant, Cuoco will be starring in and producing DC Universe’s upcoming animated series Harley Quinn, and has acquired the rights to Rachel Hargrove’s 2018 novel "Sick Girl".
Bohjalian, an American writer with Armenian roots, has authored 20 novels, including such bestsellers as 'Midwives', 'The Sandcastle Girls' and 'The Guest Room'. His work has been published in over 30 languages.
