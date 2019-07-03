Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan President talk relations over the phone
July 3, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, July 3 held a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov to discuss cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.
As thePM of the country chairing the EAEU, Pashinyan discussed with Jeenbekov issues related to cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the EAEU summit due to be held this October 1 in Yerevan.
The expansion of EAEU’s external relations, including the prospects for signing a free trade agreement between the EAEU and Singapore, were also high on the agenda.
