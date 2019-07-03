Smokers three times likely to die from heart disease: study
July 3, 2019 - 18:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Smoking is killing at least 17 Australians a day from preventable heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular conditions, new research led by The Australian National University (ANU) has found.
The study, the most in-depth in the world, shows for the first time how smoking harms all of the cardiovascular system - the heart and major blood vessels.
Lead researcher, Professor Emily Banks from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health, said the study examined the impact of smoking for every possible cardiovascular disease.
"That includes investigating the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, heart muscle disease, rhythm problems, and gangrene in Australians from every walk of life: men, women, city, country, rich, poor," Professor Banks said.
"We found there is nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Smoking causes terrible harm across the board.
"Our study shows that a population almost twice the size of Port Douglas is being wiped out in Australia each year - with smoking causing more than 6,400 cardiovascular deaths, including from heart attack and stroke."
CEO of the Heart Foundation John Kelly said: "This new evidence is disturbing. It demonstrates that our battle to eliminate the devastation tobacco brings to people's lives is far from over.
"We urge the Government to maintain tobacco control as a high priority and look forward to seeing it feature strongly in the new Prevention Strategy recently announced by the Minister for Health."
The research team tracked around 190,000 Australian smokers and non-smokers participating in the Sax Institute's 45 and Up Study for 36 different types of cardiovascular disease over seven years.
The study found smoking also causes 11,400 coronary heart hospitalisations a year - 31 per day.
"There are around 2.7 million smokers in Australia today," said Professor Banks.
"Those smokers have around triple the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared to people who have never smoked, and double the risk of a heart attack, a stroke or heart failure. They are also five times more likely to develop peripheral cardiovascular diseases like gangrene.
"If a smoker has a heart attack or a stroke, it is more likely than not that it was caused by smoking."
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia could start swapping goods for Iranian gas Negotiations are underway to start swapping gas for goods with the country, said Reza Akrdakanian.
Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan President talk relations over the phone Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.
Iran's President hosts Deputy Armenian PM in Tehran Տhe sides discussed a host of issues, including the bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles vehicles go on sale in Armenia A Fine Cars of Armenia showroom has recently opened in downtown Yerevan to offer models from several brands.