// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Roberto Montella re-elected as OSCE PA Secretary General

Roberto Montella re-elected as OSCE PA Secretary General
July 4, 2019 - 14:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE PA Standing Committee, convened in Luxembourg for the 2019 Annual Session, voted Thursday, July 4 morning by an overwhelming majority (45 in favour, 2 against) for the reappointment of incumbent Secretary General Roberto Montella for a second five-year term in office.

The mandate begins on January 1, 2021 and expires December 31, 2025.

Thanking the Heads of Delegation for their support, the Secretary General said: "I am privileged and honoured to continue to serve in this position. I will do my utmost to meet the expectations of our parliamentarians and strengthen the added value of the parliamentary dimension of the OSCE, to the ultimate benefit of the people of our 57 participating States."

This decision follows the unanimous recommendation made by the OSCE PA Bureau last April.

 Top stories
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Bus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengersBus carrying tourists overturns in Italy; Armenians among passengers
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
Nicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversaryNicosia youth rally to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Mass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotelsMass casualties after Sri Lanka bombings in churches and hotels
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Maine lawmaker with Armenian roots to run for Congress seat
Scientists discover baldness solution "breakthrough"
Iran "will respond firmly" to any U.S. threat: media
Billionaires didn't donate money to rebuild Notre Dame
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
English football fans challenge Uefa over European finals Fans groups from Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool have combined to produce a six-point plan.
Armenians flocking to Iran for key Christian gathering Baptism of children and youngsters along with performances of traditional songs and dances are among highlights the event.
Netflix pledges to quit smoking on most original programming The Truth Initiative timed the release of its now-annual report to coincide with Thursday's debut of season 3 of Stranger Things.
Armenian doctors will provide free medical services in Aleppo The Armenian doctors will start offering free medical services to the residents of Aleppo from July 7.