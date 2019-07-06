100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 100 ceasefire violations - some 750 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from June 30 to July 6, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.