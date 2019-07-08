// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

European Council chief arriving in Armenia Jul 10

July 8, 2019 - 10:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the European Council Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Yerevan on Wednesday, July 10, the Armenian government said in a tweet.

Tusk and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet on the same day and will give a joint press conference afterwards.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

