European Council chief arriving in Armenia Jul 10
July 8, 2019 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the European Council Donald Tusk will pay a visit to Yerevan on Wednesday, July 10, the Armenian government said in a tweet.
Tusk and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet on the same day and will give a joint press conference afterwards.
