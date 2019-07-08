// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Major earthquake shakes Iranian town

Major earthquake shakes Iranian town
July 8, 2019 - 14:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran says a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit a town in the country's southwest on July 8, damaging several buildings, Express reports.

The report by the official IRNA news agency said that the quake hit near the town of Masjid Soleiman in Khuzestan Province, some 450 kilometers southwest of Tehran.

It said at least four people have been reported injured.

Witnesses told Western news agencies that the temblor damaged buildings in the center of town and some older buildings collapsed completely.

State TV said rescue teams were deployed to surrounding rural areas, too.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered 28 kilometers southeast of the town and at a depth of 10 kilometers. Several aftershocks were reported.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.

Iran, located on major seismic faults, is hit by one earthquake per day on average.

Related links:
Tass.ru: СМИ: один человек погиб, 20 пострадали в результате землетрясения на западе Ирана
Express. Iran earthquake: Massive tremor shakes rich-oil town as worldwide seismic activity surges
 Top stories
Armenia's government OKs raising minimum wage by 24%Armenia's government OKs raising minimum wage by 24%
The government on Thursday, June 27 approved a draft law on raising minimum wage in Armenia by 23.6%
Armenia’s population expected to dwindle to roughly 2 mln in 2100: UNArmenia’s population expected to dwindle to roughly 2 mln in 2100: UN
Armenia’s population will dwindle to a little more than 2 million in 2100 from today’s almost three million.
Pashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial systemPashinyan: Armenia badly needs a truly independent judicial system
Nikol Pashinyan has said that Armenia badly needs a truly independent and impartial judicial system.
Pashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courtsPashinyan urges demonstrators to restore access to Armenian courts
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has asked demonstrators to open entrance to the country's courts.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia looks to ban plastic bags from 2022
Armenia's tourism potential represented at ITB Berlin
Armenian troops hinder Azerbaijan’s engineering work on border
Armenian PM, UAE State Minister talk bilateral ties in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brain structure may play key role in psychosis: study New research finds that having a larger choroid plexus, which is a vital brain structure, could be involved in psychosis.
Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The Czech Republic has completed the ratification of the agreement signed between Armenia and the EU in 2017.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan seems to be brushing off transfer rumors Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said that he can't wait for the new season with Arsenal to begin.
Self-driving chip upgrade could come to older Teslas this year Tesla says it offers 21 times the performance of the Nvidia chips it replaces — a claim Nvidia disputes.