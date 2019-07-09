Ameriabank launches unified platform for primary market cars
July 9, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has launched a primary market car sales platform at Automarket.ameriabank.am, which gives customers the chance to easily find the car they prefer which also fits into their budget.
More than 150 vehicles of 24 brands are currently offered on the website by 20 dealers.
After choosing the model they prefer, customers can then submit an online application for a loan by filling in minimum contact information.
A representative of the bank will contact the customer within one working day to discuss the details of the lending process and conditions.
By entering the preferred monthly payment amount on the platform, users then get the corresponding vehicle options.
The platform also offers multifunctional search options ոհիցհ allow using filters to find the vehicle by model, sub-model, date of manufacture, and technical parameters of the machine.
Another of the peculiarities of the platform is the availability of a simple loan calculator, through which visitors can calculate the amount of their monthly payment, indicating the preferred loan duration and prepayment size.
Visitors to the site can see complete contact information about the dealer and learn more about the loan process by visiting the Terms page.
Top stories
Upon the Board's approval, an amount equivalent to about $35.5 mln becomes immediately available to Armenia.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
California quake created a massive crack in the Earth Satellite images provided by Planet Labs, Inc. show a crack has formed in the area close to the epicenter.
Georgian TV host suspended for making vulgar anti-Putin comments Georgia's opposition-run television channel Rustavi-2 has suspended journalist Giorgi Gabunia for two months.
Blood test could predict risk of recurrence for breast cancer patients A special blood test may one day predict if a newly diagnosed breast cancer patient will likely relapse years later.
Reconstructed house brings new beginning to one more family The Minasyans are the 8th family in Syunik province supported by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.