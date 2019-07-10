Armenia calls on Turkey to cease drilling in Syprus
July 10, 2019 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has condemned Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.
"We express our deep concern over Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in the northeast of Cyprus. Turkey’s continued provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean put the security and stability of the region at risk, .
"We reiterate our full support and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and its people and call on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and rights of people of Cyprus to pursue their political, social and economic development without external pressure."
