// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia calls on Turkey to cease drilling in Syprus

Armenia calls on Turkey to cease drilling in Syprus
July 10, 2019 - 17:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has condemned Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.

"We express our deep concern over Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in the northeast of Cyprus. Turkey’s continued provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean put the security and stability of the region at risk, .

"We reiterate our full support and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and its people and call on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and rights of people of Cyprus to pursue their political, social and economic development without external pressure."

 Top stories
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisisThree Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Nikol Pashinyan not re-elected as Armenia PM
Armenia PM heading to Paris
Armenia snap election campaigns set to start on November 26
Armenia's acting PM says history can help build a better future
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Hunger hormone" ghrelin enhances memory Ghrelin is produced in the stomach and secreted in anticipation of eating, and is known for its role to increase hunger.
Addicted to ran, ovarian cancer cells stop moving when deprived Metastasis occurs when cancer cells have the ability to move within the patient's body and invade its healthy tissues.
Four U.S. presidential hopefuls co-sponsor Armenian Genocide motion Four U.S. Senators seeking the Democratic nomination have cosponsored a resolution seeking recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenian Christians in East Jerusalem “don’t enjoy equal rights” The Patriarchate wishes the police would treat it as a hate crime when Armenians are spat on by the Haredi Jewish population.