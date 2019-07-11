Choco Fest targeting Armenia's sweet-toothed on July 11
July 11, 2019 - 12:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital city of Yerevan will host the annual Choco Fest on July 11, organized by The LOFT self-developmental center for the sweet-toothed.
Those attending the fest will be able to taste and buy locally-produced desserts and join a master class in chocolate making, people behind the initiative told PanARMENIAN.Net
Three Armenian companies producing chocolate and another one making confectionery from chocolate will participate in this year's edition of the event.
The festival will give local businesses an opportunity to introduce their products to wider audiences, expand their customer base, advertise their companies and become familiar with their competitors.
