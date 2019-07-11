Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission members to frontline posts
July 11, 2019 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, July 11 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.
From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.
Top stories
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group have called on to sides "to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace."
Partner news
Latest news
Problematic smartphone use linked to poor academic grades: study The study looked at 3,425 students who were asked to complete a survey to assess their mental health and well-being.
Going teetotal improves women’s mental health: report “Our findings suggest caution in recommendations that moderate drinking could improve health-related quality of life,” says Herbert Pang.
Earliest modern human found in Greece A skull unearthed in Greece has been dated to 210,000 years ago, when Europe was occupied by the Neanderthals.
Armenia pensions will increase by 10% from 2020 Beginning from January 1, 2020, pensions in Armenia will increase by 10%, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said