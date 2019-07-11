// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission members to frontline posts

July 11, 2019 - 14:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Thursday, July 11 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the on the border of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the border, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.

