90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
July 13, 2019 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
