// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
July 13, 2019 - 16:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

 Top stories
Armenian community's religious freedom violated: Turkey top courtArmenian community's religious freedom violated: Turkey top court
The issue that pitted different groups within the Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in 2007.
Kim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognitionKim Kardashian wants to focus on Armenian Genocide recognition
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
California allocates $5 million for Armenian American MuseumCalifornia allocates $5 million for Armenian American Museum
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
Prevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UNPrevention of genocide remains challenged, Armenia tells UN
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Aram I: first step of complete Armenia is joining Artsakh to RA
Canberra Armenian Genocide commemoration set for June 5
OSCE Minsk Co-Chairs make concrete proposals of next steps in Karabakh conflict settlement process
Armenia warns against denigration of genocide victims
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Overthinking can affect mental and physical health Overthinking is not in itself a medical term, but research shows the habit can have real impacts on our well-being.
Living in view of park "reduces for chocolate, alcohol cravings" Living somewhere with a view of a park or garden could reduce your cravings for chocolate, cigarettes or alcohol.
UAE's Masdar pursuing renewable energy opportunities in Armenia Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and David Papazian, CEO of ANIF, signed a memorandum of understanding.
Police probing RPG attack on Kiev office of TV Channel 112 A spokesman for Ukraine's Interior Ministry said police had no suspects but were actively investigating the case.