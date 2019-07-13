90 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 90 ceasefire violations - some 800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from July 7 to 13, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers remained committed to the ceasefire to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.