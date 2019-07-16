Climate change threatens Lake Sevan, top Armenian official says
July 16, 2019 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Climate change threatens Lake Sevan, Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said at a conference dedicated to investing in “climate economy” and energy efficiency in the context of implementing sustainable development goals.
The event was organized as part of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
According to Avinyan, climate change radically affects the landscape of Armenia.
"The most affected part from climate change is Lake Sevan. Rising temperatures created a situation, and now we face the possibility of losing the lake," said Avinyan.
The country's largest lake is facing a serious threat from algae and falling water levels. Satellite images show almost half of the lake colored green.
The Deputy Prime Minister said the Armenian authorities are now working on finding ways to solve the problem.
"And first of all we are trying to raise the water level in the lake by about 6 meters," he said.
Due to this, according to him, the level of cold water will be lower, which will allow to keep Sevan a lake at least in the near future.
Top stories
The issue that pitted different groups within the Armenian community and the Istanbul Governorate began in 2007.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West says she now wants to focus attention to the Armenian Genocide.
Gavin Newsom signed the 2019-2020 state budget with $5 million included for the Armenian American Museum.
"We witness attempts to deny and justify the crime of genocide, which undermine the fight against impunity," the FM said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian engineers building Zuckerberg's "sleep box" T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Family in remote Armenian village will have a descent house soon The housing problem of the Babayan family appeared in the center of attention of partners implementing the program.
Cutting-edge tech sends camera feed into blind people’s brains When a person becomes blind — as opposed to being born that way — their brain’s visual cortex is typically undamaged.
Much of the world will be able to see a partial lunar eclipse Depending on the weather conditions in your area, it may be gray, rusty, brick-colored or blood-red.