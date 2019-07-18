"Gossip Girl" getting a reboot on HBO Max
July 18, 2019 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Less than 10 years after "Gossip Girl" came to an end on the CW, the soapy teen drama is getting a reboot on HBO Max, set eight years after the original series. The new series will debut on HBO Max with 10 one-hour episodes; it will follow a new set of horny rich kids and, per IndieWire, “address how social media and the New York landscape has changed in the intervening years.”
"Gossip Girl" premiered in 2007, and launched stars Blake Lively and Penn Badgley to fame, as the two played star-crossed high school lovers Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey. Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick’s turns as the scheming Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass also launched them to fan-favorite status during the show’s original run. Throughout the series, a well-connected, all-seeing blogger operating under the pen name Gossip Girl haunted the protagonists’ lives, exposing their darkest and most embarrassing secrets and, often, got them to turn on one another—at least for a little while. In the end (very old spoiler alert!), the series made the controversial revelation that "Gossip Girl" had actually been Dan Humphrey all along.
Few details are known so far about the new series; casting and a release date, IndieWire note, remain a mystery. But we do know that original show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will serve as executive producers, alongside original E.P. Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, whose credits include the CW’s The Originals, The 100, and Legacies. Lis Rowinski (Hulu’s Runaways) will serve as co-executive producer as well.
