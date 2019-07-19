Top court: Netherlands partially responsible for Srebrenica massacre
July 19, 2019 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Dutch Supreme Court ruled on Friday, July 19 that the Netherlands is partially responsible for the July 1995 deaths of 300 Muslims in Srebrenica but lowered the amount of damages it will have to pay to victim's families, euronews reports.
"Dutchbat (Dutch battalion troops) acted unlawfully in the evacuation of 350 men," the court found. "They took away the chance of the men to stay out of the hands of the Bosnian Serbs."
Relatives of the victims first sued the Netherlands in 2007, arguing the country should be accountable for the deaths of Muslim men in Srebrenica.
Dutch courts have since sided with victims' families but a 2014 ruling in the Hague limited the scope of the Netherlands' responsibilities to 350 men who were expelled from the Dutch UN base on July 13 1995 despite Dutch troops knowing they might get killed."
The court estimated at the time that these men would only have had a 30% chance of survival if they had stayed in the compound and said the Dutch state was thus liable for 30% of the losses suffered by their surviving families.
The Supreme Court, however, reduced the amount of damages victims' families can claim from the Dutch state to 10%.
Some 8,000 Muslims — mostly boys and men — were killed by Bosnian Serbs in the July 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, in the east of what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The area had been declared a UN safe zone, prompting thousands of Muslims to seek refuge there when Bosnian Serb troops started engaging in ethnic cleansing.
But the enclave — including Dutch UN positions — was heavily shelled by Bosnian Serb troops who demanded Muslims give up their weapons and hand themselves over.
Outnumbered and too lightly equipped to deal with the onslaught, the Dutch UN peacekeeping force, known as the Dutch battalion or Dutchbat, requested air support but was denied.
Top stories
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
The first explosion was reported in a church located in the capital. The other blasts followed within half an hour.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia parliament speaker meets U.S. lawmakers in D.C. The President of the Armenian National Assembly met the Members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C.
Canada will pay $1 bn settlement for claims of sexual misconduct in army The settlement reserves $900 million for both members of the class action lawsuits and current or former employees.
Music "reportedly calms nerves before surgery as well as sedative The song, written to reduce anxiety, blood pressure and heart rate, performed as well as a sedative in a study of 157 people.
Tutankhamun's coffin to be restored for first time since its discovery Tutankhamun is one of the best known figures of Ancient Egypt, and now his coffin is getting some tender loving care.