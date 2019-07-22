Armenia's Tsaghkatzor hosts 5th edition of Business Challenge

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 5th annual Business Challenge, organized by Junior Achievement of Armenia in partnership with VivaCell-MTS took place in Tsaghkatzor on July 20.

The aim of the event is to create a dialogue between business and education to encourage the development of business skills among high school students.

One hundred ten students from all the provinces of Armenia involved in the Junior Achievement’s 26th annual camp took part in the Business Challenge competition. The event gave students the opportunity to turn theoretical knowledge into practical learning and to offer novel solutions and approaches.

The VivaCell-MTS team, before their arrival to camp, presented the students with a business challenge: study the plan of "X” and “Y” tariff plan on VivaCell-MTS website and offer new ideas to make the plan more attractive, which can be used as a business plan for the future.

The students working in teams presented their solutions to a team of judges including JAA Executive Director Armine K. Hovannisian and VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“I welcome young people doing business assignments. To solve the tasks you need flexibility of mind, analytical aptitudes, and willingness to see all the aspects of things as well as a little bit of courage. I am sure you possess all of that, for youth is the time when there is plenty of imagination and valor. This educational model is important in developing skills and putting all the gained knowledge into practice. Try to get the valuable from this competition and move to the next level of flexibility,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

VivaCell-MTS awarded smartphones to twelve members of the winning team.

The event is organized as part of Entrepreneurship Education, a program which is executed according to a memorandum entered between the Ministry of Education and Junior Achievement of Armenia. It is being implemented in 330 schools with the financial support of JHM and HSBC bank. The aim of the program is to teach 7000 students entrepreneurial skills, more notably, how to conduct marketing research, how to write a business plan, what is business ethics and corporate social responsibility. The program allows students to apply in practice what they learn in the textbook. The participants learn to be active citizens, work in teams and are encouraged to take part in improving the community welfare.