Why cleaning is good for your mental health

PanARMENIAN.Net - When some people are feeling stressed or anxious they might stick on a mindfulness app or book themselves a relaxing massage.

But for others swiping the mop across the kitchen floor or giving the shelves a quick dust can be every bit as beneficial for mental health as meditation.

For some of you, even the sight of a clean and tidy home, can help temporarily blunt the effects of a stressful day.

But why does getting busy with the bleach have such a positive impact on our mental wellbeing?

There are a few explanations for why cleanliness could help to lower stress and anxiety levels, says Vicky Motley, Brand Manager at Zoflora, Yahoo news says.

“Cleaning has been found to have positive effects on our mental health by helping us gain a sense of control over our environment, whilst being absorbed in the activity itself can also help calm your mind,” she says.

“It has also been found to help improve mood and provide us with a sense of satisfaction.”

Science offers some insight on the connection between cleaning and anxiety too.

A study published in the journal Mindfulness found that participants who mindfully washed up, ie they took time to try to take in the smell of the washing up liquid etc.. reported a 27% reduction in nervousness, along with a 25% improvement in "mental inspiration,” whatever that is.

Clearing the clutter can help ease stress too. A further study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, revealed that women living in a cluttered home showed higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol.

“Several studies have found that having clutter in our homes can have a negative impact on our mental health, resulting in feelings of tension and uncertainty,” Motley explains.

“Clutter can overstimulate the senses as it is often seen as unfinished business. As a result, large amounts of clutter can reduce our ability to concentrate on other tasks and affect our ability to focus,” she adds.