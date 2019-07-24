Armenia President congratulates UK’s new PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Boris Johson on being chosen as the UK’s next Prime Minister.

“Armenia is interested in developing quality relationship with the United Kingdom in the areas of mutual interest and is ready to take the necessary steps,” Sarkissian said in his message.

“I hope we will promote the development of the Armenian-British multilateral cooperation in the interest of our friendly peoples through constructive dialogue.”

Johnson became Prime Minister on Wednesday, July 24 after winning an election to lead the governing Conservatives. He will have just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the UK out of the European Union by October 31.