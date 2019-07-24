// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for July 25

July 24, 2019 - 11:32 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Thursday, July 25.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed a readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

