Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for July 25
July 24, 2019 - 11:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan on Thursday, July 25.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed a readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top stories
The European Union has come up with a multi-million euro support to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary.
Taner Akçam says the signatures on the letters, dated 3 March and 7 April 1915, match those of Shakir on other documents.
Armenia is Russia's key partner in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan will lead the highest-level delegation to ever visit Australia.
Partner news
Latest news
North Korea detains crew of Russian fishing vessel Russian embassy officials met the Russian captain and a deputy, who were staying at a hotel in the North Korean city of Wonsan.
Facebook slapped with $5 billion fine Facebook will be required to conduct a privacy review of every new product or service that it develops.
Mysterious destroyed temple discovered underwater in Egypt A mysterious temple has been discovered among the ruins of an ancient sunken city described as the "Egyptian Atlantis".
Armenia planning to build new road to Artsakh A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.