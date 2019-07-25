VivaCell-MTS promotes use of Armenian language on social media

PanARMENIAN.Net - The company General Manager Ralph Yirikian has unveiled a collaborative project with Rakuten Viber aimed to encourage the use of the Armenian language on social networks.

In his message Yirikian said that VivaCell-MTS has always highlighted the importance of the use of Armenian in everyday communication, be in short messages (SMS) or on social networks, given the fact that the language is an important part of national identity.

Years ago VivaCell-MTS was the first to start sending SMS notifications in Armenian to its subscribers. Now, when social networks are expanding day by day, writing in Armenian language is not enough, as today people in social networks communicate often using stickers, instead of writing.

“In social networks stickers are used to express feelings or to share impressions. Pay attention and you will also notice how often English-labeled stickers are used: “OK”, “OMG”, “Oooops”, “Love you”, “Please”, “Miss you”, “Call me”… They are spread all over the world and understandable almost to everyone. But do they express our national features? Do they indicate the rich inner world of an Armenian-speaking person, the whole warmth of feelings and relationships of Armenians, the colors and shades of our Motherland? How great it would be, if they were in Armenian language!” Yirikyan mentioned.

Viber is the most commonly used application in Armenia. Taking that into consideration, VivaCell-MTS, hand in hand with Viber have made an important step towards making the conversations of people more Armenian in the internet. “Today, together with Viber, we are launching Armenian stickers. Why not to say “Barev” instead of “Hello”, or not to have an Armenian character? Why “Good night”, if there is a beautiful way of saying “Bari gisher”? Why can’t the symbol of laugh be Armenian? Why confess love by saying “I love you”, instead of telling it in Armenian?”, VivaCell-MTS General Manager commented.