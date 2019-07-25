Grammy Museum will help preserve Armenian music in U.S.
July 25, 2019 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Grammy Museum is giving $200,000 to 15 different organizations, including the Armenian Studies Program of the California State University, to do scientific music-related research and preserve important musical archives, Samaritanmag reports.
The money is coming from the Grammy Museum Grant Program, which has been established to support various music-related scientific research projects in addition to a number of archiving and preservation programs. Recipient organizations received between $5,000 - $20,000.
The Armenian Studies Program, California State University, Fresno will catalogue 1,500 recordings on 78-rpm discs from the Armenian-American diaspora.
The Grammy Museum was established in 2008 to "cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music." Maintaining a physical locations in Los Angeles and Cleveland, Mississippi, the museum also hosts traveling exhibits and develops music-based educational programs and exhibits in addition to supporting historical music projects.
Among other program recipients are the San Francisco Symphony, the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning.
Top stories
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia drop one spot in new FIFA ranking Armenia dropped one notch to take the 98th spot in the latest FIFA ranking published recently by the federation.
Half of young drinkers are unaware of health messages on packaging Just half of 11-19 year old drinkers recall seeing health messages or warnings on alcohol packaging.
New tech detects breast cancer cells in 100% of blood samples Details of the new technology are reported in the journal Lab on a Chip by a team consisting of researchers at WPI.
Boarding staircase collides with Yerevan-bound plane in Moscow An incident happened while a Yerevan-bound plane was preparing for flight at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.