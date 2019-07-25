Grammy Museum will help preserve Armenian music in U.S.

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Grammy Museum is giving $200,000 to 15 different organizations, including the Armenian Studies Program of the California State University, to do scientific music-related research and preserve important musical archives, Samaritanmag reports.

The money is coming from the Grammy Museum Grant Program, which has been established to support various music-related scientific research projects in addition to a number of archiving and preservation programs. Recipient organizations received between $5,000 - $20,000.

The Armenian Studies Program, California State University, Fresno will catalogue 1,500 recordings on 78-rpm discs from the Armenian-American diaspora.

The Grammy Museum was established in 2008 to "cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music." Maintaining a physical locations in Los Angeles and Cleveland, Mississippi, the museum also hosts traveling exhibits and develops music-based educational programs and exhibits in addition to supporting historical music projects.

Among other program recipients are the San Francisco Symphony, the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning.