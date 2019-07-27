Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian soldier was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Saturday, July 27, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports.

Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire near the province of Tavush.

The recent provocation by the Azerbaijani side once again proves that the rival continues to bluntly violate the ceasefire and escalate the situation on the border, the Armenian Ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani side bear responsibility for the escalation, the Ministry added.