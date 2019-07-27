"Game of Thrones" creators will soon be leaving HBO
July 27, 2019 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss will soon be leaving HBO, the network that homed their show for a decade, Metro says.
The duo created and ran the epic show throughout its eight seasons that concluded in May 2019.
However, David and Dan are set to seek a deal with competitor studios, with the pair having recent meetings at Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney/FX.
As claimed by The Hollywood Reporter, the creators are looking for a deal valued at $200 million (£160.7 million) which would surpass Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s deal of $150 million (£120.5 million) with Amazon.
‘People are throwing open doors and throwing money around’ said HBO programming executive Casey Bloys in May.
‘I think they’re doing the right thing and seeing what’s out there.’ This follows the announcement of David and Dan signing to direct a Star Wars trilogy, with a penned release date of December 2022.
While the last series of Game Of Thrones achieved record breaking 32 nominations at the Emmys, it was tarnished by major backlash to the ending, including the deaths of Cersei and Jaime Lannister and Daenerys’ bout of madness.
The backlash of the series resulted in the pair dropping out of attendance from San Diego Comic Con 2019.
Top stories
Tom Morello and Serj Tankian joined forces onstage at the Sonic Temple festival with a moving rendition of "Like A Stone".
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and artist Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child into the world.
"I think that was a really emotional thing for everybody in the band," the System Of A Down guitarist said.
Daron Malakian said their first studio effort since 2005’s Hypnotize is still nowhere close to hitting the shelves.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire An Armenian soldier was wounded in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on July 27, the Defense Ministry reveals.
Clues in brain's waste system could help explain Alzheimer's Until a few years ago, scientists did not realize that the brain had lymphatic vessels that help it to get rid of excess fluid.
Ryde-Stepanakert friendship city resolution draws Baku's ire Leyla Abdullayeva has mischaracterised the parties involved in the Friendship City relationship.
Syrian army launches massive attack on northwestern Hama The Syrian army has unleashed a heavy barrage of missiles and artillery shells towards militant defenses.