Henrikh Mkhitaryan contributes assist in Arsenal clash against Lyon
July 29, 2019 - 12:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan contributed an assist in their 2:1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, July 28 afternoon.
It was all Arsenal in the first half, and after Mkhitaryan forced a stunning save from Anthony Lopes with a stinging volley from 15 yards, the Armenian turned creator, as his fizzing cross was converted by Aubameyang, 90Min reports.
The second half was more of the same to begin with, albeit with less intensity as various substitutions took the sting out of the game. But as Arsenal toiled to find a second, Lyon were encouraged, and were able to find an equaliser when substitutes Raffael and Moussa Dembele combined, the latter left unmarked in the area to power home a header.
Things then went from bad to worse for the Gunners, as after Gabriel Martinelli had a goal correctly ruled out, a botched attempt at an offside trap gave Dembele the run of the Arsenal half to bear down on goal, and the young striker showed exactly why Manchester United are interested in his signature.
