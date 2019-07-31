Pepe's Arsenal arrival could affect Mkhitaryan: Goal.com

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe has spent the past 24 hours in north London undergoing his medical and finalising his club record £72 million ($87m) move from Lille to Arsenal.

It’s a fee that smashes Arsenal’s previous transfer record, which had been set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £56m ($68m) switch from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Last season in Ligue 1, he averaged 2.8 dribbles a game, more than double that of Alex Iwobi (1.3). Mesut Ozil, meanwhile, averaged 0.9 and Henrikh Mkhitaryan 0.8.

Pepe's arrival could have a significant impact on some of Arsenal players, though, particularly Reiss Nelson and Mkhitaryan, Goal.com says.

If Emery opts to use a 4-3-3 system, it would be far more likely that his preferred front three would see Aubameyang and Pepe lining up either side of Lacazette, the publication alleges.

So, Nelson could find himself sitting on the bench on a regular basis, although he would have the Europa League and the Carabao Cup to feature in before Christmas.

"Another loan move – this time to a Premier League club – could be an appealing option to the 19-year-old to get the game time he needs to continue his development," says the article.

"That will leave Mkhitaryan and Iwobi as regular back-ups for either Pepe or Aubameyang.

"Ideally, Arsenal would have liked to have moved Mkhitaryan on this summer – but they have been unable to find a buyer for the Armenian, who earns £170,000 ($207,000) a week.

"So, Emery will need to use him again this season and he does offer versatility across the forward line, given he can play on either side or in a central role behind the striker."