110 boys born for every 100 girls in Armenia in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ratio between males and females at birth slightly improved in Armenia in 2018, data provided by the National Statistical Service reveals.

There were 110 boy babies born for every 100 girl babies, according to official statistics.

In general, 8451 boys and 7660 girls were born in the country throughout the previous year.

The “natural” sex ratio at birth is considered around 105 boys per 100 girls (ranging from around 103 to 107 boys).

The sex ratio at birth is not equal: in every country births are male-biased. There are biological reasons why there are slightly more boys born every year than girls.