Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for August 6
August 5, 2019 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, August 6 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).
The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top stories
The Trump Administration is attempting to shut down the program that has saved countless lives across the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session, in which it elected its bureau for the session.
The European Union has come up with a multi-million euro support to Armenia’s reforms in judiciary.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Socially active 60-year-olds have lower dementia risk, says new study The study provides evidence to date that social contact earlier in life could play an important role in preventing dementia.
Armenia PM sends condolences to Trump over Texas shooting “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio that resulted in numerous casualties," Pashinyan said.
July 2019 named hottest month ever recorded globally July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, according to European weather experts.
El Paso shooting suspect charged with capital murder It took the first officer six minutes to arrive to an El Paso, Texas, Walmart after reports of an active shooter.