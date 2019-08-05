Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for August 6

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Tuesday, August 6 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

From the opposite side of the contact line, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.