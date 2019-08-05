July 2019 named hottest month ever recorded globally
August 5, 2019 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Last month was the hottest month ever recorded globally, according to European weather experts, Evening Standard says.
The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts today confirmed that July 2019 was the hottest month ever on record.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts posted online: "July 2019 has at least equaled, if not broken, the record for the hottest month since data collection began."
According to the data, July is not alone in being hot, with all the seven months this year so far ranking among the four warmest for their time of year.
The latest figures come after June 2019 was recorded as the hottest June in records.
Record-breaking heatwaves gripped parts of the northern hemisphere in July, with the UK seeing a new high temperature of 38.7C (101.66F) set in Cambridge on Thursday July 25.
Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also saw national records broken as exceptionally high temperatures gripped large parts of central and western Europe last week.
Earlier in the month, parts of the US suffered record-breaking hot conditions.
