Armenia PM sends condolences to Trump over Texas shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolence to U.S. President Donald Trump over the deadly shooting in Texas and Ohio.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio that resulted in numerous casualties and injuries," Pashinyan said.

"I extend my deepest condolences and wish fortitude to you and to the friendly people of the United States of America. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

The suspect -- who sources identified to CNN as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas -- has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond, El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said. He was arrested without incident after getting out of his vehicle and approaching police unarmed as they arrived at the Walmart. He has been cooperating with authorities, Gomez said.