Armenia PM sends condolences to Trump over Texas shooting
August 5, 2019 - 18:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a letter of condolence to U.S. President Donald Trump over the deadly shooting in Texas and Ohio.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic incidents in Texas and Ohio that resulted in numerous casualties and injuries," Pashinyan said.
"I extend my deepest condolences and wish fortitude to you and to the friendly people of the United States of America. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.
The suspect -- who sources identified to CNN as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas -- has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond, El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said. He was arrested without incident after getting out of his vehicle and approaching police unarmed as they arrived at the Walmart. He has been cooperating with authorities, Gomez said.
Top stories
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Socially active 60-year-olds have lower dementia risk, says new study The study provides evidence to date that social contact earlier in life could play an important role in preventing dementia.
July 2019 named hottest month ever recorded globally July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, according to European weather experts.
El Paso shooting suspect charged with capital murder It took the first officer six minutes to arrive to an El Paso, Texas, Walmart after reports of an active shooter.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for August 6 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.