Armenian American Museum raises $250,000 at Malibu reception
August 6, 2019 - 10:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian American Museum held a reception in Malibu, California in late July hosted by Founder’s Circle members Ara and Nina Ohanian. The reception welcomed more than twenty new Founder’s Circle members and raised more than $250,000 for the developing cultural and educational center.
Nina Ohanian welcomed the guests to the reception on behalf of the Ohanian family and expressed the family’s support and excitement for the historic project.
Museum Co-Chair Archbishop Hovnan Derderian representing the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America expressed his appreciation to the Ohanians and guests on behalf of the museum’s Board of Trustees.
“The Armenian American Museum honors the sacred memory of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide and represents a new beginning and resurrection of our nation in the building of our future,” stated Archbishop Hovnan Derderian.
Architect Aram Alajajian of Alajajian Marcoosi Architects provided an update on the project and discussed the work of the design team as they prepare for groundbreaking in 2020.
Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian acknowledged the museum’s current Founder’s Circle members and the new members in the audience, noting the inspiring legacy they are building for future generations.
During his closing remarks, Ara Ohanian delivered a powerful statement discussing how the Armenian American Museum will impact future generations.
“The Armenian American Museum will be a platform to educate the new generation and the ones following them so that they can identify and be proud of their heritage,” stated Ara Ohanian. “Being an interactive museum, young and old will have the opportunity to learn about Armenian history and celebrate distinct Armenians who through their work, whether intellectual, innovative, or artistic made this world a better place.”
The evening concluded with an inspiring performance by Ara Dabandjian and members of the Element Band during a vibrant coastal sunset.
Founder’s Circle members are laying the foundation for the Armenian American Museum and serve as ambassadors for the historic project. Members are provided exclusive briefings to help shape the future of the museum and will be prominently recognized and honored on the Founder’s Circle donor wall. New members can join the program by contributing $10,000 towards the Groundbreaking Campaign.
Top stories
She managed to survive the systematic plan of extermination that the Ottoman Empire masterminded against the Armenians.
The Trump Administration is attempting to shut down the program that has saved countless lives across the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.
On Thursday, ECOSOC held its first plenary meeting for the 2020 session, in which it elected its bureau for the session.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
More and more Americans reportedly use marijuana The smallest increase was in South Carolina, where only 6.7 percent of people said they used the drug.
British Airways cabin fills with smoke during flight The flight Spain was evacuated after smoke filled the cabin moments before the flight was due to land.
Britain says "Ready and willing" to do a Brexit deal Britain is “ready and willing” to do a deal to leave the European Union if Brussels renegotiates the agreement.
Pobeda Airlines not suspending flights to Armenia Pobeda Airlines will not suspend its flights to the Shirak airport in the Armenian town of Gyumri.