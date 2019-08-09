Facebook "offers media outlets $3 mls to license content"
August 9, 2019 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook has reportedly offered several news outlets millions of dollars in exchange for the rights to display their content in a news section it plans on adding.
The move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Facebook (FB) representatives told media outlets that it would pay up to $3 million annually for the right to license stories, headlines and article previews.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CNN Business that the company plans to launch the new tab in Facebook this fall, but wouldn't comment on the Journal's reporting about offers to media outlets.
Outlets approached by Facebook (FB) included Disney (DIS)-owned ABC News, The Washington Post, Bloomberg and Dow Jones, according to the Journal. ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dow Jones, Bloomberg and The Washington Post declined to comment.
Facebook has gobbled up a large share of the advertising dollars that previously went to newspapers and online news outlets. Facebook and Google have been the two dominant forces in digital advertising for years, and now Amazon is quickly ramping up its own advertising business, putting further strain on smaller competitors.
The Journal's report said the licensing deals would be for three years. It's unclear if any media outlets have signed on.
Top stories
T “sleep box” is a wooden box that sits on the bedside table and emits a soft light between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The suit focuses on 19 PicsArt filters that were supposedly “reverse engineered from VSCO’s filters.”
CEO & Co-Founder of SoloLearn Yeva Hyusyan has made it to the list of 50 female entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.
Nearly 80 percent of PicsArt’s users are under the age of 35 and those under 18 are driving most of its growth.
Partner news
Latest news
Alain Delon recovering in Switzerland after stroke Anthony Delon said that doctors had informed him that his father’s vital functions were "perfect”.
China bracing for Typhoon Lekima The storm is currently near Taiwan, and is set to hit Zhejiang Province on China's east coast early August 10 morning.
Armenian, Russia PM hold meeting in Kyrgyzstan Pashinyan took part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Cholpon-Ata.
Electromagnetic fields may hinder spread of breast cancer cells Electromagnetic fields might help prevent some breast cancers from spreading to other parts of the body, research says.