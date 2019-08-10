Syrian army storms militant mountain stronghold in Latakia
August 10, 2019 - 11:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack on the militant mountain stronghold of Kabani, today, after a heavy overnight bombardment of the town by the Russian and Syrian air forces, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly began their assault on Kabani at dawn, prompting an intense confrontation with the militant groups controlling the town.
According to a source from the 4th Division, the Syrian Army is still engaged in a fierce battle with the militants of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham; however, no advances have been reported.
Last night, the Russian Air Force unleashed a flurry of strikes over Kabani in a bid to weaken the militant defenses before this morning’s attack.
Since May, the Syrian Army has launched several attacks on Kabani, but all of their attempted advances have been repelled by the militant forces inside the town.
Photo. Reuters
